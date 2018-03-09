Rail accident averted in Uttar Pradesh

Timely discovery of a fracture in the railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh helped to avert an accident on Friday, an official said

The discovery was made minutes before the Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity was to pass, he said. A major part of the rail track had cracked at a point between Dadupur and Gaura railway stations near the Khushhalgarh village.



A gateman at one of the railway crossing on the route had alerted the train driver by waving his red clothed turban.



The train was stopped and later a team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and state police personnel rushed to the spot.



A railway official said the trains were being moved on the tracks with "caution" even as repairs were underway.

