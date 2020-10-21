Railways warns staff against October 22 strike

The threat by railway trade unions to stop trains across the country for two hours on October 22 as a part of their agitation for delayed productivity-linked bonus has not gone down well with the Indian Railways).

The authorities have threatened penal action and also sought records of employees who attend the preparatory meetings and demonstrations of this on Tuesday. However, a large number of staffers attended the meetings in Mumbai.

"The callousness shown by the Railway Ministry to not declare the bonus for railwaymen for 2019-2020 has created strong resentment among the staff. The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) promptly took up the issue for detailed deliberations at the standing committee meeting held on October 16. The best efforts of the railway staff that have contributed to the excellent performance of Railways in terms of revenue generation for 2019-2020 was analysed in the meeting and their continued efforts even during this COVID-19 crisis to exceed the targeted freight loading and revenue, as certified by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, was also reviewed," National Railwaymen's Union General Secretary Venu P Nair said.

"The Standing Committee of AIRF unanimously decided to give a call for observance of All India Bonus Demand Day on Tuesday whereby railwaymen across the country were explained the current situation and the lethargic attitude of the Railway Ministry to address the issue. It is also decided that if a positive decision is not taken by all concerned by October 21, the whole railway staff of the country will stop the movement of trains for two hours on October 22 as an indication of a future movement to achieve the non-compromisable right of railwaymen," Nair added.

"Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) is our right. This was a prominent issue included in the charter of demands during the historic Railway Workers Strike in 1974 that prompted the government to approve it in 1979. Since then, this variable PLB calculated on the productivity is given to Railway staff every year during Diwali," he added.

