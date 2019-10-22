Rainy spell halts Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow construction

Yesterday, we spotted Nawazuddin Siddiqui checking out the construction work of his bungalow at Versova. Work on his dream abode had been stopped during the monsoon. The recent spell of rains seems to have put a dampener on the work yet again.

It appears to be a long way before the house in one of the quiet, leafy bylanes takes shape. When the actor moves in, his neighbours will be Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti, who live in a bungalow alongside.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was recently seen in the second season of the widely-acclaimed web series, Sacred Games. Speaking about his Sacred Games character, Nawaz pointed to his own brother as inspiration. He told mid-day, "I have several [brothers], but only [a younger] one remained uneducated and stayed back in the village. People talk shit about him. I used to as well. It's only when I began to look deeper, I realised, he's essentially over-sensitive and over-reacts. If there's a galat baat (a wrong utterance), people might calm down. He can't. He became bad, because of the bad happening around him."

Besides this, Nawazuddin has a cameo in the upcoming comedy, Housefull 4, and will also team up with Tamannaah Bhatia for a film titled Bole Chudiyan, and with Athiya Shetty for Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates