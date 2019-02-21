Raise a toast to apro Kersi!

opinion

Why Mumbai-born cricket writer/historian and ex-virologist should be considered one of India's most consistent 'scorers' in Australia

Kersi Meher-Homji with former Australia captain Allan Border. Pic/Sandip Hor

The world of cricket literature just got richer with Mumbai-born author Kersi Meher-Homji clocking his 15th cricket book — From Bradman to Kohli: Best of India-Australia Test cricket. His first was Cricket's Great Families, published in 1980. Although based in Sydney since 1970, Kersi is a familiar name to Indian readers through his contributions to this newspaper and Sportsweek before the magazine shut shop in 1989.

As a conscientious cricket writer and chronicler, Kersi is one of the game's true characters. Only a character like him would have a team full of cricketers as foreword-writers for his books. For the book 1,000 Tests and his latest, he got Sunil Gavaskar (and Allan Border) to do the honours. Doug Walters graced Six Appeal and Dramatic Debuts & Swan Songs, while Michael Slater, Bob Simpson, Steve Waugh, Richie Benaud, Alan Davidson, Geoff Lawson and Mike Whitney wrote forewords for other titles. Greg Chappell was asked to pen a foreword for Cricket Conflicts and Controversies – how apt!

The Ashes will always be the greatest rivalry in the game, but who is to say India v Australia lags far behind considering the passion and intensity that is part of every battle. Kersi's book captures all the great moments and controversies in this rivalry that began in 1947-48. Last month's unprecedented triumph by India in Australia was a welcome break for Kersi.

In his view, Kohli & Co were not the strongest Indian team to set foot on Australian shores and while Kersi hands that honour to Bishan Singh Bedi's 1977-78 tourists, he was floored by the current captain's positive energy and the confidence his team displayed. "I was very impressed with the way Kohli spoke at press conferences. He had so much clarity in thought and the kind of support his team got was incredible. It was as if one was watching a match in India," Kersi told me from Sydney last week.

Kersi presented a copy of his latest book to Kohli and rued the fact that he was not carrying one for chief coach Ravi Shastri. Talking about Shastri, Kersi recalled the former India opener coming over to his home before the 1991-92 Sydney Test and savouring dhansak. A few days later, Shastri became the first Indian batsman to score a double century against Australia, spoiling Shane Warne's Test debut as a result. Shastri jokingly put that down to the dhansak prepared by Kersi's wife, Villie.

Kersi's familiarity with Indian cricketers dates back to 1971-72 when Bedi, Gavaskar and fellow Parsi Farokh Engineer were part of Garfield Sobers's Rest of the World team which played Australia. Six years later, before the Indians v New South Wales tour game, Bedi asked Kersi to join him and Erapalli Prasanna to bowl at Surinder Amarnath and Ashok Mankad. After the net session, when Kersi asked Prasanna what he thought of his off-spin, the Karnataka stalwart 'advised' Kersi to stick to writing. Later that day, Prasanna presented Kersi a copy of his autobiography, One More Over. When they met again before the Sydney Test of that series, Prasanna asked Kersi what he thought of his book. "Pras, stick to your off-spin," Kersi shot back for some friendly revenge of sorts.

Kersi has written extensively on Test cricket, but is also known in Sydney for featuring young cricketers. Ask Allan Border, who wrote in the From Bradman to Kohli foreword: "Back in 1975 when I made the NSW team, Kersi Meher-Homji came to the net practice at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) and interviewed me. I was young and hopefully on the way up. It was one of my first interviews. He also took a photo that appeared in a few cricket magazines where I was somewhat shy and was holding a 'box' (abdomen guard)."

The Waugh Twins is another Kersi-authored book, having followed the progress of his subjects long before they graduated to Australia ranks. Steve wrote the foreword to Out for a Duck (published in 1993) – his first-ever foreword. "A book on ducks? How perverse, I thought. I had forgotten all about it till Kersi Meher-Homji sent me the manuscript. I realised that research on cricket – especially on a Wisden-neglected topic like zeros – takes an awfully long time to prepare," wrote Steve.

Kersi migrated to Australia in 1970 to work as a scientist at the University of Sydney and later at Red Cross Blood Service. He has cricket in his blood with uncle Khershed Rustomji Meherhomji keeping wicket for India on the 1936 tour of England. In his youth, Kersi opened the batting for Maskati Cricket Club in Mumbai and admitted that he didn't find a place in the XI most of the time. Not making the cut didn't worry Kersi. He found his calling in cricket writing which he indulged in while he earned a living from his work as a virologist in Sydney.

The willow game has been blessed with some fine analysts, but none of them have put blood samples and cricket under the microscope as well as Kersi. At 79, he has finished with blood, but his cricket 'retirement' is a long way off. Book No. 16 will be more than just sweet.

mid-day's group sports editor Clayton Murzello is a purist with an open stance. He tweets @ClaytonMurzello Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

