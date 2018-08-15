Raj Babbar: Adityanath's saffron robe reflects his politics

national

Adityanath always dons saffron attire

Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar today accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of engaging in communal polarisation and alleged that his saffron robe reflected his politics.

"The attire he is wearing is his politics. You (people) see his attire and vote for him (BJP). He has nothing to do with the society. His only work is to divide poor as Hindus and Muslims and take their votes. The people are losing faith in the attire he is wearing," Raj Babbar told reporters here. Adityanath always dons saffron attire. Raj Babbar was in Basti to inspect a bridge which collapsed last week. He alleged that poor quality material was being used in the construction of the bridge.

"The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister used to say that in their regimes there are no scams. When you don't probe discrepancies, how will scam come to the fore. In Varanasi bridge collapse also, the probe report is not made public," he said.

