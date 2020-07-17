Raj Jadeja: A Rajkot based model and entrepreneur is also lifestyle influencer

Raj Jadeja also known as Rajdeepsinh I Jadeja (RDJ) is a Rajkot based entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses namely Shree Khodiyar Transport, which was established in 1984 which is the biggest transport company in Saurashtra region in Gujarat having 16 branch offices headquarters being Bhavnagar and Rajkot. The finance and accounts aspect of the business is completely looked after by Raj Jadeja.

His other firm, Eleven Industries is a newly established firm by Rdj in 2019 which is a mining company in the Kutch region in Gujarat. The entire company is completely looked at by Rdj. The main aim being the export market.

Other than businesses, Raj Jadeja is also fond of travel, lifestyle and has also been a model for the UK models company in London during his time there when he was a student at Brunel University, London for 3 years. Having visited over 9 countries at a very young age of 23 due to Business meetings and Studies, Rdj is also a lifestyle influencer which can also be seen on his Instagram. Additionally, while being an Entrepreneur, Model, and lifestyle Influencer, Raj is also a professional photographer who is fond of clicking the life around him and himself

Rdj is also involved in several charitable trusts for Donations in London which helps providing shelter to the poor families in winter. Also, in India an initiative by Sadguru named Rally for rivers which utilize its donations in planting trees countrywide.

