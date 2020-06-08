Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill wish Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 45th birthday
As Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her 45th birthday today on June 8, celebrities and friends from the industry like Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Shehnaaz Gill have extended their wishes to the actress. Don't miss Raj Kundra's wish!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 45th birthday today on June 8. And as expected, she was likely to be flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages. Let's start with sister Shamita Shetty's wish.
She took to her Instagram account to share a video that showed Shilpa Shetty's moments with her and her entire family. She also wrote a heartfelt note that only showed how deep their bond was. Have a look right here:
Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions , yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things uve lost like ur smiles , ur hopes and ur courage .. Thankyou for always helping me find mine when things get toughâ¤ï¸ Ur my anchor, my heart , my soul .. n I love u so so much .. Thankyou Munki for always having my back .. n know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it!! Happy birthday my Darlin â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #sistersquad #sisterlove #loveforever #birthdaygirl #birthdaywishes #hugs #instapic #instadaily #instavideo â¤ï¸ðð¥ððð¤
Next in line was her hubby Raj Kundra, who arguably had the best birthday wish for his wife that you cannot miss. The gorgeous note that he has written for her is all heart. Here it is:
To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty Your Hubby ðð¥°ð¤ #happybirthday #wife #girlfriend
Anil Kapoor, who has shared screen space with the actress, took to his Twitter account and wrote- "Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty! Always stay your happy, fit, healthy & positive self! Looking forward to your fun birthday Tik Tok and videos!" (sic)
Next in line was his wife Sunita Kapoor, who took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful picture with her:
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a picture with the actress and both of them were indeed looking stylish:
And lastly, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a photo of herself and bifurcated it with that of the actress where both of them could be seen doing Yoga. Given Shetty is a stickler for perfection, she seems to have inspired a lot of people. This is what Gill had to write for her on her Twitter account- "Happiest Birthday Shilpa Shetty! Thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us!" (sic)
The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Baazigar and now will be seen in films like Nikamma and Hungama 2.
