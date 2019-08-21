Raj Thackeray expresses condolence after party worker commits suicide over ED notice

national

ED has summoned Thackeray to appear before its zonal office in Mumbai at 10 am on Thursday

Raj Thackeray expresses condolences to MNS worker

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted a condolence message for his party worker who allegedly committed suicide because Enforcement Directorate sent a notice to Thackeray.

"My heart is filled with grief after the news of suicide by one of our colleague Pravin Chaugule. He has committed suicide by self-immolation after being upset over the fact that I have been sent an ED notice," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. The party worker allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

"This should not have happened. I pray to God that Praveen's soul may rest in peace," he added. Thackeray urged his party workers to maintain peace and not to gather outside the ED office.

"These are tough times and the party will get through it. I will answer all of ED's questions," he said.

ED has summoned Thackeray to appear before its zonal office in Mumbai at 10 am on Thursday in connection to a money laundering case. The MNS had earlier called for a shut down against the ED notice to its chief which was later withdrawn by the party.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies