Raj Thackeray-Sharad Pawar's 40-minute meeting sets tongues wagging

Even as rumours of a grand anti-BJP alliance under Sharad Pawar's leadership have been doing the rounds, a private meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the NCP supremo on Saturday, added more fuel to the speculations.

Thackeray, who last month created a political storm by publically interviewing Pawar in Pune, once again set tongues wagging when he met Pawar at his Peddar Road residence, ahead of his Gudi Padwa rally in Dadar on Sunday. The meeting lasted 40 minutes. Thackeray, however, denied that any political discussion had taken place. He said that he had wanted to meet Pawar because the two couldn't meet after their much-publicised interaction in which PM Narendra Modi and BJP were targeted.



The fast-changing scenario at the national level is seeing an anti-BJP front coming up. UPA president Sonia Gandhi has started the exercise with a meeting of like-minded parties in Delhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with Pawar a couple of days ago, giving credence to talks that the NCP and Congress would come together for the next polls.

Thackeray may not have as much politically potency left in view of his party's miniscule presence in the political arena, but he has been able to keep his nuisance value intact. With whatever firepower he has at his disposal, Thackeray too is seen siding with the non-BJP parties, experts said.

Interestingly, Pawar was one of the first senior leaders to chide Thackeray, immediately after he split the Shiv Sena, around 12 years ago. Pawar had questioned how a leader, who wakes up late in the afternoon could run a political party? Thackeray said recently, albeit in jest, that he had taken Pawar's advice very seriously.

According to experts, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Thackeray conferred with Pawar, as to how he should position himself in the united fight against the BJP.

