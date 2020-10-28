Raja Kumari celebrates the Return of The Mandalorian with her groovy new track This is the Way

In an exciting collaboration bringing the galaxy far far away and music together, rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has released a new track in anticipation of The Mandalorian S2, Star Wars' first live-action series. Following the massive success of the opening season, the second season of the show is returning to Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 30th October 2020. Grammy-nominated Indian-American Raja Kumari's latest track 'This is the Way' promises to get you grooving and in the mood to welcome Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian and The Child aka Baby Yoda back to your screens.

Just as Raja Kumari mentions in her track, it does not matter whether you're a Star Wars fan or not, you'll still want to binge-watch The Mandalorian series. Directed by Jon Favreau, the show's first season created a ripple across the globe and won seven Emmy Awards this year. Featuring an ensemble cast of actors like Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Taika Waititi in pivotal roles, the series has also gained accolades from the critics and audience alike.

Catch Raja Kumari's latest track 'This is the Way' here:

Talking about the rap video, Raja Kumari said, "I'm a big fan of The Mandalorian and Star Wars in general and so I couldn't pass on the opportunity to create something unique and fun! The number was in my head for a while now and rapping to details of Season 1 of the show made the whole piece come together. I cannot wait for Season 2 to drop; after all This Is The Way!"

So, groove to the tunes of 'This is the Way' and gear-up for the all-new season of the show, releasing 30th October on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Watch The Mandalorian S2 only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium starting 30th October 2020!

