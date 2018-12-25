Raja Kumari picks Bollywood projects 'very carefully'

music

Raja Kumari says she will definitely be involved with Bollywood and that she picks her Hindi film songs very carefully

Raja Kumari

Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari lent her voice to the title track of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 and a song in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero this year. The Grammy-nominated artiste says she will definitely be involved with Bollywood and that she picks her Hindi film songs very carefully. "I just did a Bollywood project that makes sense to me. I pick my Bollywood projects very carefully. I'll definitely be involved with Bollywood. I'm not sure what my next project will be," Raja told IANS.

"I just worked on 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan for the song Husn Parcham with Katrina Kaif. It was really exciting to be a part of such a film," she added. She was part of Vh1 Listen that hosts curated live gigs on the official Facebook page of Vh1.

"It was indeed fun performing for Vh1 Listen. I had a lot of fun performing in a different way and that idea of broadcasting was great. "Connecting with so many people than we usually get when we perform on stage. The digital platform allowed me to connect with so many people and it was awesome," she said.

She thinks the Internet has given musicians a lot of freedom in terms of how they make and shoot their music. "I think the digital platform is just growing. It is a great opportunity for more musicians to connect with more people. Digital platform gives access to more people for artistes, more than going on tour," said Raja.

