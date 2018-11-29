Rajasthan Congress promises to waive farm loans, provide free education to women

national

The party has promised to form an implementation committee for time-bound implementation of the manifesto. The assembly election is scheduled for December 7

Sachin Pilot

The Rajasthan Congress released the party manifesto on Thursday, promising to waive the loan of farmers and provide free education to women and jobs to youth. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Choudhary released the party manifesto. Pilot said the manifesto was prepared after taking opinions through multiple platforms such as social media.

Two lakh suggestions were received for the preparation of the manifesto, he said. Pilot said the Congress party will waive the loans of farmers if voted to power, an announcement the party president had made during an election meeting in Jaisalmer's Pokhran Assembly constituency on Monday.

He said the Congress intends to give Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths in the state. The party has also promised to bring a legislation for the protection of journalists in the state. The party has promised to form an implementation committee for time-bound implementation of the manifesto. The assembly election is scheduled for December 7.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever