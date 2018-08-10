Rajasthan govt to change names of four more villages

national

The Rajasthan government will change the names of four more villages after three Hindu-dominated villages were earlier renamed, officials said on Friday.

Informed sources said the state government has proposed to change the names of 27 villages in the state, however the Centre has permitted the change of only seven names as of now. The three villages whose names have been changed are: Miyon Ka Bada in Barmer has become Mahesh Nagar, Islampur in Jhunjhunu will now be called Pichanva Khurd and Salemabad in Ajmer has been renamed as Shri Nimbark Teerth.

There were complaints from these villages that people hesitate to marry their children due to the Muslim names, informed sources said. The other four villages whose names will be changed are Mohammadpur in Chittaurgarh as Medikh Kheda, Navabpura in Chittaurgarh as Nai Sarthal, Rampura-Ajampur in Chittaurgarh as Sitaramji Kheda and Mandfiya in Chhitaurgarh as Sanwaliyaji.

The former sarpanch of Miyon Ka Bada, Hanwant Singh, said the villagers had demanded the renaming since the last 50 years. The proposal to change the name was taken in 2010. The decision to rename the villages comes a few months ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

According to information, the panchayat, with the consent of villagers, sends the renaming proposal to the revenue department. The state government the reviews the proposal and sends it to the Centre. Once the Central government permits, the name change proposal is passed.

