Rajasthan High Court rejects interim bail plea of Asaram Bapu

national

In his bail application, Asaram had stated that his wife Laxmi Devi was seriously ill and was admitted in the hospital. Since he has been in jail for the past five years continuously, he be granted bail to attend his wife

Asaram Bapu

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court Thursday rejected the interim bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram. In his bail application, Asaram had stated that his wife Laxmi Devi was seriously ill and was admitted in the hospital. Since he has been in jail for the past five years continuously, he be granted bail to attend his wife.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, while rejecting his bail plea said, "The court has no sympathy with such criminals." He was hearing the plea after justice Sangeet Lodha had refused to hear the plea Monday. Objecting to his plea, government counsel argued that Asaram's wife was fine and not serious as was mentioned by him. The court was also provided with the medical report of his wife and considering the report and the arguments rejected the bail plea of Asaram.

Before this, his three parole pleas have been turned down, twice by the District Parole Committee and once by the high court. A Jodhpur court in Rajasthan had convicted Asaram and two of his associates in a 2013 rape case. He is currently serving a life term sentence in the Jodhpur central jail for raping a minor girl.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever