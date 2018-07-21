Rajasthan lynching case: Two people arrested for allegedly killing 28-year-old Muslim man

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead

Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection with brutal lynching of a 28-year-old Muslim in Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The investigation into the case is underway.

Inspector General, Jaipur range, Himant Pridarshu, said: "Two suspects were taken to police station from the spot and later arrested after we found their involvement in the killing of the man. The investigation is being carried out to find other culprits. Postmortem of the body is being done."

Narrating his ordeal to media, Suleiman, the father of the deceased, said that he wanted a speedy justice for his son's killing and demanded arrest of the remaining accused at the earliest. "We want justice. The culprits should be arrested soon," he said.

Taking note of the matter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the incident and assured stern action against the perpetrators.

"The incident of the alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. The strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators," Raje tweeted.

The incident took place on the same day when the issue of mob lynching reverberated in the Lok Sabha during the debate on a no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Speaking in the lower house, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the state governments to take stringent action against those involved in mob lynching incidents and punish them to curb the menace prevailing in the country at the earliest.

The incidents of mob lynching have been on the rise in the country. As per data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 45 people were killed in 40 different cases of mob lynching across nine states between 2014 and 3 March 2018.

