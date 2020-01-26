Rajasthan passes resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC

Jaipur: Congress-ruled Rajasthan became the first state in the country on Saturday to pass a resolution against not only the new citizenship law CAA, but also against National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. So far, only Kerala and Punjab have passed resolutions against CAA.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal presented the resolution in the Assembly amid sloganeering by opposition BJP MLAs, many of whom stormed the well of the House.

The resolution says the Citizenship Amendment Act “flouts the basic nature of the Constitution and a substantial section of the people believes that NPR and NRC have the same base. The Census should continue only after taking back the new provision as introduced in the NPR”.

It said amendments introduced recently under CAA “divide people on religious grounds” and also “deprive a particular community of availing Indian citizenship”.

A large number of people will face inconveniences with proposed additional information as sought under the Act and no one will benefit from it. Assam is a living example, it added, further stating that the central government should revoke amendments in CAA.

Lucknow stir continues

The all-women protest against CAA and NRC at Lucknow’s Clock Tower continued on Saturday. A woman, who has been at the protest site with her four-year-old child, said, “Citizens across the country are on the streets protesting against the new law, which is against the very basic tenets of the Indian Constitution. The country is in the hands of those who are trying to destroy India.”

Furqan in police remand

Mohammad Furqan, the man arrested by the Delhi police two days ago for his alleged involvement in violence at Jamia Millia Islamia last month, has been sent to three-day custody, police said. A CCTV footage revealed that Furqan was holding a can during the violence, which the police said that contained a flammable substance, apparently used to torch vehicles.

Furqan’s arrest was confirmed by SIT chief DCP Rajesh Dev. Dev said, “Furqan was arrested in connection with the case registered at Jamia Nagar police station with regard to violence. He has identified several miscreants in the footage.”

Probe into attack on scribe

A day after protestors allegedly attacked a news channel team in capital’s Shaheen Bagh area, Delhi police on Saturday lodged an FIR in the case and began an investigation.

According to the police, a news channel team that was covering the dharna at Shaheen Bagh was allegedly heckled by a group of protestors on Friday.

