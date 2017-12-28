Rajasthan's resident doctors end strike

Residents doctors in Rajasthan on Wednesday ended their strike after a meeting of nearly eight-hour-long with government officials turned out to be a successful one



Representation pic

Residents doctors in Rajasthan on Wednesday ended their strike after a meeting of nearly eight-hour-long with government officials turned out to be a successful one. he doctors were on a strike over demands related to better work conditions, including salary benefits. The meeting was held between a delegation of doctors led by Ajay Chaudhary, president of All Rajasthan In-service Doctors Association (ARISDA), and state Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf along with others.

Earlier on December 25, Rajasthan High Court directed the state government to take action the striking doctors. An agreement between the ARISDA and the state government was earlier signed following the strike in November, but that proved to be in vain. ARISDA then announced they would go on strike from December 18 again. But, the state government invoked the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) to prevent doctors from going on strike.

