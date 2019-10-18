Rajat Bakshi all set for the first schedule of Vellapanti with his interesting cast

Right casting is half the work done. And this thing totally applies to the producer turned director Rajat Bakshi who is ready to go for the first schedule of his debut movie Vellapanti with a cast that has a freshness as well as a unique X - factor. Rajat Bakshi has previously produced feature film Veerey Ki Wedding starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Jimmy Sheirgill under banner Make My Day Entertainments.

Upcoming movie Vellapanti stars Bhavin Bhanushali, Siddharth Sagar, Ansh Bagri and Chandan Bakshi who have done substantial work till now but the audience has yet to see much out of them. They all have been summed up altogether in a fantastic story which revolves around four childhood friends who struggle to fulfill their ambitions but each time find themselves in a soup.

The first schedule of Vellapanti is going to start in Delhi NCR on November 15.

The casting for the movie has been done by one of the best Casting Directors of Bollywood Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The Art Director and costume Stylist of the movie is Aparna Kitey (AK Fashion) whereas Executive Producer is Vishal Vats.

Vellapanti is scheduled to release in Summer, 2020. We are expecting that Rajat Bakshi comes out with something really exciting for the audience and hereby we wish him as well as the whole cast and crew all the very best !!

