Rajat Barmecha: Won't return home before October

Rajat Barmecha is gearing up for the shoot of the second season of Hey Prabhu. But as work comes calling, the actor has decided to check into a Juhu hotel to avoid the risk of exposing his family to the virus. "My 90-year-old grandfather is living with us. Keeping the risks in mind, I had avoided shooting and going out in the past few months. But now that I have to get back to work, I will move into a hotel so that my family is safe," reveals Barmecha, who burst on the scene with Udaan.

Beginning tomorrow, the actor has a 40-day shoot lined up of the MX Player series. However, a start-to-finish schedule will not be possible due to the unavailability of certain locations.

He agrees that staying in character while being mindful of the on-set regulations will be a novel experience. "I won't go back home before October. After the shoot is wrapped up, I will self-quarantine in the hotel for 14 days."

