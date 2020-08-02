Rajat Barmecha: Udaan won almost all the awards, but the best actor went to Ranveer and not me

There have been instances in the past when Bollywood actors and filmmakers have spoken about how they were upset that they didn't get an award when they thought they deserved it or their films deserved it. And the recent actor to talk about it is Rajat Barmecha.

The actor, who made a terrific debut in 2010 with Vikramaditya Motwane's solid coming-of-age drama Udaan, recently spoke to Navbharat Times and talked about the appreciation he received for his film and performance and why he was jealous of Ranveer Singh at that time.

Barmecha stated, "In 2011, almost all the awards went to Udaan. It even got the Best Film award. But when it came to announcing the Best Actor, it was Ranveer and not me, and I was a little disheartened at that time." He added, "Everyone had praised me a lot for my work in the film. Amitabh Bachchan even wrote a blog about me and Udaan. So I couldn't digest the fact that even after Udaan got the Best Film award, how was I not the best actor? I was present in each and every frame throughout the film."

He then said how he was naive at that time and how he has matured over the years. "This was when I was just 21 years old. I was quite naive then and these feelings were only a product of my naivety. I never had any hard feelings for Ranveer or never wished anything bad for him. Now after all these years, I have become more mature and now I find these stories really funny. I wouldn't react the same way if such a thing happens today. Also, I am not jealous of Ranveer anymore," he said.

Barmecha is very active on social media and keeps sharing his pictures and videos that give his fans an insight into his life. Coming to Ranveer Singh, the actor completes a decade in the Hindi film industry this year and is now gearing up for films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht, and a film with Zoya Akhtar that co-stars Katrina Kaif.

