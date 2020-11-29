Rajeev Khandelwal: I built my career without PR machinery

When he exited Kahiin To Hoga at its peak in 2005, it was telling of how Rajeev Khandelwal had little regard for formulaic shows. In the years since, the actor has headlined unusual subjects like Aamir (2008), Shaitan (2011), Table No 21 (2013), constantly choosing to swim against the tide. "I have never followed the norms; in fact, I have done the opposite of what I was advised. People stopped me from making my debut with Aamir, but I threw all ideas [of a conventional launchpad] out the window. I have never fallen prey to the star system. I have built my 16-year career without a PR machinery. I have no regrets so far," says Khandelwal.

His pursuit of inspiring subjects has led him to headline the latest ZEE5 show, Naxalbari. Directed by Partho Mitra, the series offers the different perspectives of those involved in the Naxal movement. The actor doesn't mince his words as he says that the script has been significantly "toned down" from what was initially offered to him. "When I signed the series last year, the material was different. Now, it has been toned down. I had worked hard on my look and attitude based on the character from the original script. However, when the script changed, I decided to retain the moustache for the role." Khandelwal plays a Special Task Force (STF) officer in the series. "[The show traces how] he gets entangled in the Naxal web. Since few projects have been made on this topic, it appealed to me. The show gives a deeper insight into the war between Naxalites and the government, each side fighting for its own reasons."



Naxalbari was shot in Goa in July amid the pandemic. "We were among the first ones to shoot outdoors. Even as there was a sense of fear, it was no less than an adventure. It was thrilling to shoot action scenes in the jungles."

