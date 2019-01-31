Rajeev Khandelwal to play the role of a doctor, once again for this web show

television

Rajeev Khandelwal ruled the web space as a doctor in his last web series The Mirza Girls

Rajeev Khandelwal

Confirming his association with Aahana Kumra for a Voot Originals series, Rajeev Khandelwal tells mid-day he is set to play a doctor. "As a doctor caught in the middle of a thriller amidst the spectacular background of Shimla's mountains, [I will] get the audience hooked.

Web series and digital platforms are coming up with fresh content that helps us test our mettle as actors. This role will give me a chance to explore the different facets of a complicated character," he says. The shoot of the Bodhi Tree production is set to take place in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The actor said digital space has great scope for actors willing to experiment as audiences are now open to explore various mediums of entertainment. "Digital is the future, maybe tomorrow more new medium will come in. There is an audience for all kinds of medium." Khandelwal was on a break and the actor said that he was busy exploring other aspects of life.

With this web series, people might again say something. "My interpretation of myself is best and it has nothing to do with their (people) interpretation of me. I do my own thing," Khandelwal told in an interview.

