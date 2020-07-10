Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa react to news of them deleting their wedding photos from Instagram

Sushmita Sen's businessman brother Rajeev tied the knot with television actor Charu Asopa in Goa in a traditional Bengali ceremony in June last year. The wedding was a grand affair and included pre-wedding functions like haldi and an engagement ceremony.

Now, however, rumours are rife that all's not well in their paradise. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had apparently unfollowed each other on social media in the latter half of 2019, and Asopa's cryptic posts on Instagram further fuelled the rumours. But later, the couple shared a picture of them together from their visit to Delhi, shooting down the rumours.

This time around, Rajeev and Charu have deleted their wedding pictures from Instagram, once again giving rise to speculations that something is amiss. As per a report in Spotboye.com, when asked about it, Rajeev Sen told the portal, "I won't comment on that but currently I'm in a very happy zone is all I can say." Charu Asopa, on the other hand, said, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a court wedding on June 7, 2019, after which they celebrated a big fat Indian wedding in Goa the same month. Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news