Rajeev Sen marries TV actor Charu Asopa; sister Sushmita skips the big day?
Sushmita Sen was so tied up prepping for her return to B-Town that she seems to have given brother Rajeev's registered wedding with telly actor Charu Asopa a miss
Sush wrote on social media, "Makeup, hair, lights and that mirror. Round two, I prep for my return (sic)." Strange that she skipped her brother's big day and did not even share it on social media.
Rajeev Sen took to Instagram, however, to share his happy day with his followers and friends. He shared several pictures of himself with his now wife Charu Asopa and wrote, "i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu"
i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife â¤ï¸ðð§¿ ððððð #rajakibittu
Rajeev also shared a video that he captioned, "Mr & Mrs Zoomed in"
He then shared a couple more photos from his special day and wrote, "Mr & Mrs Sen #lifeline #rajakibittu"
Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur.
Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, is dating model Rohman Shawl. The former Miss Universe keeps sharing fitness videos on Instagram, more often than not featuring Rohman. All of her posts are super cute and lovey-dovey, which makes us believe that the lady is absolutely head over heels in love. The pair met at a fashion gala and have already discussed marriage.
Take a look at a couple of Sushmita and Rohman's pictures:
To train with a partner, is to know alignment of energies!!! It’s like creating in unison a way of balance, trust, authentic strength & mutual respect!!â¤ï¸ð it’s impossible not to fall in love with the idea of sharing both the struggle & the achievements!!!ð elevated cat & camel yeahhhhðð how I love training with you jaan @rohmanshawl pure magic!!!â¤ï¸ððð» #sharing #partner #team #ourdiscipline I love you guys!!!ðµ
â¤ï¸working out together is bliss!!! Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it!!ððððAnd of course it fits!!! An Angel for my Angel @rohmanshawl ðð#strength #stability #discipline #us #noexcuses ðð¥ðª Love is beautiful!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!ðð»ð
