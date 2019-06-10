Rajeev Sen marries TV actor Charu Asopa; sister Sushmita skips the big day?

bollywood

Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa; Sushmita Sen. Pictures/Rajeev and Sushmita Sen's Instagram accounts

Sushmita Sen was so tied up prepping for her return to B-Town that she gave brother Rajeev's registered wedding with telly actor Charu Asopa a miss.

Sush wrote on social media, "Makeup, hair, lights and that mirror. Round two, I prep for my return (sic)." Strange that she skipped her brother's big day and did not even share it on social media.

Rajeev Sen took to Instagram, however, to share his happy day with his followers and friends. He shared several pictures of himself with his now wife Charu Asopa and wrote, "i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu"

Also read: Sushmita Sen crowned Miss Universe again by beau Rohman Shawl and daughters

Rajeev also shared a video that he captioned, "Mr & Mrs Zoomed in"

View this post on Instagram Mr & Mrs â¤ï¸ Zoomed in ð A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) onJun 9, 2019 at 4:17am PDT

He then shared a couple more photos from his special day and wrote, "Mr & Mrs Sen #lifeline #rajakibittu"

View this post on Instagram Mr & Mrs Sen â¤ï¸ #lifeline #rajakibittu A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) onJun 9, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur.

Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, is dating model Rohman Shawl. The former Miss Universe keeps sharing fitness videos on Instagram, more often than not featuring Rohman. All of her posts are super cute and lovey-dovey, which makes us believe that the lady is absolutely head over heels in love. The pair met at a fashion gala and have already discussed marriage.

Take a look at a couple of Sushmita and Rohman's pictures:

Also read: Sushmita Sen reveals about the deadly disease that almost cost her life

