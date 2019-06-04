Sushmita Sen reveals about the deadly disease that almost cost her life

bollywood

In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen revealed that in 2014, she was diagnosed with a deadly disease, and this provoked her to join Instagram to let people know who she was

Sushmita Sen. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen is a woman of substance and an inspiration to many women out there. The model-actress has a larger-than-life persona and her Instagram account is all about positivity and being happy. Well, after looking at those intense aerial workouts and yoga asanas, would one ever think that this woman was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the former Miss Universe said that due to the disease, she was losing hair, and this scared her that people wouldn't know who she was, and therefore she joined Instagram. "I was very, very sick and I have hair that's falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So, one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page," said Sushmita.

The actress is aggressively active on Instagram. She frequently shares achievements of her daughters Renee and Alisah, from their singing class to dance, she shares everything with her Instagram family. The 43-year-old, who is dating model Rohman Shawl is very vocal about her feelings and their mushy clicks always make it to the social media site.

Sushmita's daughters have accepted Rohman, and are often seen spending time together. Be it a family outing or singing classes, they look quite at ease and comfortable in each other's company.

On the professional front, there are reports of the actress making her digital debut. She has previously starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, and No Problem.

