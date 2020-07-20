Rajeev Sen makes acting debut with Iti

Rajeev Sen is set to make his Bollywood debut with a recently announced film from Mandiraa Entertainment, titled Iti — Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The first collaboration between Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment has been written and directed by Vishal Mishra. The makers launched a character-poster featuring Rajeev Sen, who will play Rohit Vardhan in the film. Talking about the character, Vishal Mishra said, "Rohit Vardhan is suave and sophisticated. Rajeev looks the part."

Sen adds, "I want the audience to not only see my performance, but also feel and experience [what my character goes through]. I'm lucky to have Vishal sir as my director. He has guided me well throughout the prep-work. I'm thankful to the producers for giving me a wonderful debut [film]."



Rajeev Sen

Reshabh D Saraf of Mandiraa Entertainment said, "Right from the word go, Rajeev has been fantastic. I'm looking forward to seeing him on screen and am honoured to be on this incredible team."

Prerna V Arora says, "One can begin many endeavours with a talent that has immense potential. Rajeev created a good first-impression." Iti revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. It is expected to go on floors this year to meet an early 2021 release.

It is being produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya, Girish Johar, and Sanjeet S Yermal.

