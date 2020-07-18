Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: Twinkle shares rare throwback picture with father, Dimple Kapadia and Asrani

Rajesh Khanna was an actor who sparked a frenzy never seen before and never since. Saturday, July 18, is the veteran actor's death anniversary. Daughter Twinkle Khanna remembered her father by sharing a rare throwback picture on social media.

The picture, shared by the actress on her Instagram handle includes her mother Dimple Kapadia and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani. Dimple looks pretty in a saree while Rajesh Khanna can be seen wearing a white shirt and glasses. Dimple is playfully touching Rajesh’s chin in the throwback photo. Twinkle didn't caption the picture, but the photo is all things love.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onJul 17, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

Twinkle is very active on social media and her posts go viral on Instagram in no time. The actress regularly shares pictures and videos of her family. Last month, on the occasion of Father's Day, revisited her childhood memories with her late superstar father. Khanna took to Instagram and posted a monochrome childhood picture of herself with her father and shared some of her memories in the caption. "Father's Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December (sic)", wrote Twinkle in the caption as her father's birthday falls in December.

Born Jatin Arora on December 29, 1942, Rajesh Khanna was adopted and raised by foster parents. In 1965, his journey to filmdom started after he won the All India Talent Contest organised by United Producers and Filmfare. He made his debut with Aakhri Khat in 1966. Rajesh Khanna became the heartthrob of the nation with the two 1969 films - Aradhana and Do Raaste - where he teamed up with two of his best co-stars, Sharmila Tagore and Mumtaz, respectively. Both the films were super hits.

Also Read: Rajesh Khanna: Rare photos and lesser-known facts of the legendary actor

Rajesh Khanna had 15 consecutive solo hit films between 1969 and 1971, between Aradhana in 1969 and Prem Kahani in 1975. In his four-decade career, Rajesh Khanna appeared in about 160 films, of which 106 had him as the solo lead hero and 22 were two hero projects.

He moved to television and played the main lead in two serials - Ittefaque and Apne Paraye - during 2001-02 and also featured in Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi between 2008-09. The actor passed away on July 18, 2012.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news