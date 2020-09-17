Rajeshwari Sachdev tests COVID-positive; husband Varun Badola to be tested

Popular actress Rajeshwari Sachdev known for her roles in TV shows like Laut Aao Trisha, Balika Vadhu, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, actor Varun Badola and the couple's son will be tested soon.

A source told ETimes that Rajeshwari showed mild symptoms and got herself tested. The source said, "Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening."

The actress's husband, actor Varun Badola and their son are to be tested today. The source added, "They will be tested on Thursday, however none of them have any symptoms as of now. In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes."

Rajeshwari Sachdev can currently be seen in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak in which she plays a Rajasthani housewife Kusum Kothar. Varun Badola, on the other hand, can be seen in the popular TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and the web series Your Honor.

