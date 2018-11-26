Rajinikanth fans will kick off 2.0 revelry at 4 am with prayers in Mumbai's temple

regional-cinema

Ahead of the release of 2.0, Rajinikanth's fan club to kick off celebrations at 4 am in a Sion temple; will pay respect to the lives lost in the Gaja cyclone, on megastar's request

Fans celebrate outside a Mumbai theatre during the release of Robot in 2010. Pic/Sameer Markande

As Rajinikanth gears up for his biggest release to date, 2.0, his fans have pulled out all stops to ensure that the run-up to the movie is just as grand. Continuing their tradition of years, the Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association (MSHRFWA) - one of the leading fan clubs of Thalaiva in the city - has lined up celebrations at a Sion temple as early as 4 am on Thursday, following which they will head towards a Sion multiplex for the first day, first show of the Shankar-directed venture.

However, the proceedings will start on a sombre note — in keeping with Rajinikanth's wishes, the fans will pay respect to those who have lost their lives in Cyclone Gaja. The megastar, on his part, has donated aid worth R50 lakh towards the relief fund.

Thalapathi SK Athimoolam, president, MSHRFWA, reveals, "We will start the proceedings at the Mariamman temple in Sion-Koliwada, where we will observe a two-minute silence for those who have lost their lives in the cyclone. This request has come straight from Thalaiva. After that, we will perform a puja for the film's success."



A still from 2.0

Athimoolam further adds that a dance troupe from Salem has been brought in to add a local flavour to the proceedings. "They will perform Karakattam, an ancient folk dance practised in Tamil Nadu. Post this, the procession will head towards PVR Sion, dancing to the beats of melam and banjo."

A 69-foot tall cut-out of the megastar will be positioned outside the theatre on Wednesday evening. He states, "We have made a special 40-foot long garland for the cut-out. We have requested fans to avoid the ritual of pal abhishekam [milk offering]; they can donate milk to the poor instead. This release is special because our association competes 30 years. We have booked over 500 tickets for the morning show." Athimoolam adds that the screening will be followed by another puja at the Shri Ganapathy Thanigaivel Murugan temple in Matunga.

