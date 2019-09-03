Rajinikanth's still from the sets of Darbar goes viral; see photo

Rajinikanth will soon be seen as a cop in his upcoming film Darbar. The film also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and the filmmaker. Incidentally, the film also marks the 167th film in the superstar's career.

Recently, a still from the sets of Darbar quickly went viral. The still features Rajinikanth looking as fit and dashing as ever.

Recently, a picture from the sets of Darbar was leaked that featured Rajinikanth in his cop getup. Rajinikanth had previously played a police officer in the 1992 film Pandian. His portrayal of a cop in another film, Moondru Mugam in 1982, was also well-liked by the audience.

Darbar is also being shot in South Mumbai. After repeated pictures being leaked from the set of the film, the Mumbai sequence has been under clampdown. The location is being secured by 20 bouncers. A source told mid-day, "We have been filming for the past four days. Today's scene is crucial — it's a car chase sequence that culminates in a face-off between Suniel Shetty and Rajinikanth."

Prateik Babbar will also be seen in the movie besides Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The actor will play an antagonist in the movie. Nayanthara has previously worked with Rajinikanth in movies like Kuselan, Chandramukhi and Sivaji. Prateik, however, will be working for the first time with Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. "It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (Sagar) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally," the actor said in a statement.

"I can't wait to commence shooting with Rajinikanth sir and AR Murugadoss sir this week and create some magic," Prateik had added. Darbar was tentatively titled Thalaivar 167.

Also read: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's Darbar shoot in South Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates