Fatima Sana Shaikh bags a new horror flick alongside Saif Ali Khan

bollywood

Pawan Kriplani, who has helmed films like Phobia (2016) and Ragini MMS (2011), will direct the horror thriller

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Saif Ali Khan

Though her last outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a dud, Fatima Sana Shaikh is on a roll. After wrapping up Anurag Basu's untitled film, which has Rajkummar Rao as co-star, she is said to be teaming up with Saif Ali Khan in Tantrik.

Pawan Kriplani, who has helmed films like Phobia (2016) and Ragini MMS (2011), will direct the horror thriller. She is said to be looking forward to her first tryst with thrills, chills and blood spills.

Talking about bagging the role for this Anurag Basu's film, Fatima Sana Shaikh said: "As soon as I heard that he [Basu] was making a movie, and was interested in [casting] me, I was excited. I didn't care about the script. There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of," adding that apart from Basu, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's offerings are those she would "shut my eyes and say yes to."

Apart from Rajkummar and Fatima, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. Fatima was last seen in 2018's action-adventure drama 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Rajkummar's 'Stree' became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for the second season of web series, Sacred Games.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao: Industry is no longer a petty place

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates