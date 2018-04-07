Rajkummar Rao fears Omerta might face trouble from the CBFC

Aware that parts of movie may be contentious, Raj hopes censors will give Omerta clean chit



Rajkummar Rao in a still from Omerta

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta may have garnered applause at the various film festivals that it travelled to, but for the actor, the real test lies on home turf. The film sees him play British terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh as it traces his journey from his early days in London to executing journalist Daniel Pearl. Considering the movie deals with a bold subject and has some violent scenes, Rao fears it might face trouble from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).



Rajkummar Rao

"There are a couple of scenes that might face some issues [with the Censor Board]," he smiles, adding that he prefers to remain optimistic about the movie's fate. "I am hoping for the best. I feel the new committee is better than the last one. I think they will understand and allow the film to be shown to people with the intention that we have made."

The Hansal Mehta-directed film was exempted from the process of certification by the I&B Ministry before it was screened at the 2017 Toronto International Festival and Busan International Film Festival. However, it is being said that a scene, which has the national anthem playing, might be a bone of contention with the Censor Board as far as its India release is concerned.

Rao says that while shooting for the movie, they did not worry about the certification. "You need to be daring as an artiste during the shoot. You can't compromise on your film because if you do, you're doubting your own sensibilities."

