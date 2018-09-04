Rajkummar Rao named face of active leisure brand

bollywood-fashion

The move showcases Actimaxx's endeavour to consolidate its market position in the Indian subcontinent, said a statement

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been signed as the brand ambassador of Singapore-based active leisure brand Actimaxx. The move showcases Actimaxx's endeavour to consolidate its market position in the Indian subcontinent, said a statement.

"Fashion for me is comfort. It is something that makes you feel confident. Actimaxx is one such brand which makes you ‘feel fit', sharp and edgy. We are confident of building the brand as one of the most successful active leisure brand," said the actor.

On the association with Rajkummar, Divya, brand director of Actimaxx, said: "It is a matter of great pride for us. Mr Rao shares the brand's ethos of innovation in execution and the spirit of challenging the conventional." The brand is owned by Actibrands PTE Singapore.

