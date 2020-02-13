Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha's Chhalaang gets a new release date

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Chhalaang, directed by Hansal Mehta, which was earlier slated to release on March 13 has been postponed to June. The film will now release on June 12, 2020. The producers of the film have taken this decision keeping in mind exams and a good distribution window.

The makers of Chhalaang shared the new poster and announced the new release date. While sharing the latest news about the release date makers write, "Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy Hain Exams Ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi Ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams Ke Liye Best of Luck!"

Producer Luv Ranjan said in a statement, "We feel Chhalaang is one of the most inspiring and heartening movies to come out of Luv Films and such a special film deserves a better release."

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Chhalaang is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it's just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat Bharuch who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done - Teach.

Through Montu's journey, Chhalaang humorously addresses the value of Sports Education in the school curriculum.

