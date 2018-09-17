Rajkummar Rao on Stree's success: Good sign for Indian cinema

bollywood

Breaking into the big league with his first Rs 100-crore grosser, Rajkummar Rao says Stree's success is proof that audience believes in content

Rajkummar Rao

It has taken Rajkummar Rao eight years and over 20 films to knock off the label of an indie actor. Basking in the glory of his first Rs 100-crore grosser, Stree, Rao says it is commendable that the film has taken the box office by storm despite belonging to a genre that is yet to gain popularity in India.

"The unique combination of horror and comedy, coupled with the sincerity with which we made this film worked in its favour. It's a good sign for our cinema; it shows that the audience is ready to welcome different content," says the actor.



A still from Stree

The runaway success of Stree may have catapulted him into the big league, but Rao is determined not to let commercial factors guide his choices. "I am trying to figure out if the box-office success of a film changes the way you operate, because nothing has changed in me. I want to hold on to my commitment towards my craft and focus on creating better work. One needs to experiment with ideas. If you have good content, there will definitely be an audience for it."

Arguably one of the finest talents in the industry, Rao has found himself courting the otherwise elusive box-office success with his recent outings. Quiz him if he sees himself as a gamechanger who has made a successful transition from parallel cinema to mainstream, and he says, "I have never cared for labels. I've always believed in listening to my heart. The times that I didn't go by my gut feeling, it worked against me."

Top 5

Kai Po Che

50cr

Bareilly ki Barfi

35cr

Newton

23cr

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

15cr

Citylights

9cr

*Trade estimate

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates