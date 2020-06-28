Rajkummar Rao shares a glimpse of 'baal kalakaar' Patralekha

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a couple of childhood photographs of himself and his actress-girlfriend Patralekha on Instagram. "Baal kalakaar @patralekhaa," he captioned the images.'

The actor has been sharing many throwback pictures lately. He recently recalled his Omerta days in a throwback photograph he shared on social media. In the Instagram selfie, he sports a thick beard.

View this post on Instagram à¤¬à¤¾à¤² à¤Âà¤²à¤¾à¤Âà¤¾à¤° @patralekhaa A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) onJun 27, 2020 at 12:38am PDT

He also posted that he is missing work and is waiting for his director to say "action".

Rajukummar was last seen on screen in Made In China. He currently has a bag full of projects such as Ludo, RoohiAfzana, and Chhalaang.

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel, The White Tiger.

