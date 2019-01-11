Rajkummar Rao: Such initiatives can catalyse change in cinema

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao on being part of Bollywood's latest delegation that met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

The delegation with PM Narendra Modi. Pic/Instagram

Three weeks after Bollywood faced flak for not including women in their delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karan Johar led another contingent — this time, the young brigade of Hindi cinema — to discuss how the industry can be instrumental in building a better society.

An eclectic mix of actors and filmmakers, the delegation included Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, and Rajkummar Rao, among others. Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor were the faces of women power.

Elated to be part of the special discussion yesterday, Rao told mid-day, "Initiatives like these catalyse positive change, not just for cinema, but also for society. We hope to promote the cultural and geographical heritage of our country."

A source revealed that apart from thanking the PM for reducing the GST on cinema tickets, the discussion centred on censorship and the changing face of content in cinema. To commemorate the meeting, Johar shared a group selfie.

