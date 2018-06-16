Rajkummar Rao to star in 'Made in China'

The lead actress has not been finalised yet. The upcoming film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. The film is expected to roll this September

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao is set to star in "Made in China", which will be directed by Mikhil Musale whose "Wrong Side Raju" bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. Musale will make his Bollywood debut with the Maddock Films production which will be shot in Ahmedabad and across China.

"My working experience with Rajkummar started on our film 'Stree'. I always knew he was a good actor, but his performance in the film really bowled me over," Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement. "It was on the sets of 'Stree' that I narrated the idea of 'Made in China' to Rajkummar and he was immediately on board," he added.

The lead actress has not been finalised yet. The upcoming film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. The film is expected to roll this September.

