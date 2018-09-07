Rajkummar Rao to team up with Hansal Mehta and Ajay Devgn for a comedy?

bollywood

Rumours suggest Hansal Mehta has approached Rajkummar Rao for a comedy that will be produced by Ajay Devgn

Rajkummar Rao and Ajay Devgn

The multiple collaborations between Rajkummar Rao and mentor Hansal Mehta is proof of the easy professional rapport they share. So, it is not surprising that Rao is touted as the frontrunner for his next, a comedy that will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn.



Hansal Mehta

We hear, the idea to cast Rao in the laugh riot germinated after Mehta watched his latest outing, Stree. What followed was a quick brainstorming session about the lead with Devgn, who shared Mehta's excitement about roping in the actor for the laugh riot. A source reveals, "After Hansal watched Stree, he was certain that Raj can bring his wit and comic timing to his film.

Since the two have predominantly dealt with hard-hitting subjects in their past outings, including Omerta (2017), it will be interesting to see them explore the other end of the spectrum." The source adds that the actor may be required to rework his date diary to accommodate Mehta's project. "Considering Raj has Made In China and Anurag Basu's Imali in the pipeline, he will have to reshuffle his dates. If all goes well, he will soon sign on the dotted line." Mehta didn't respond till the time of going to press.

