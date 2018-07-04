Search

Rajnath Singh begins two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Jul 04, 2018, 18:24 IST | IANS

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior MHA officials are accompanying him

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he will discuss the security situation in the state with top officials.

Rajnath Singh earlier tweeted: "Heading to Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. During this visit, the security situation of the state will be reviewed. Will also perform 'darshan' at the holy cave of Shri Amarnathji."

This is Home Minister's first visit to the state after Governor's rule was imposed. Rajnath Singh will meet Governor N.N. Vohra as well as various delegations.

