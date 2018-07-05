Rajnath Singh: Centre wants to kindle new hope in Jammu and Kashmir

Rajnath said the dream of a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir will be realised when there is peace and normalcy in the state

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the central government will kindle new aspirations and hopes among the people of Jammu and Kashmir "with the renewed focus on good governance and development," besides restoring peace and stability and resolving the problems the state has been facing.

In a series of tweets, the Minister, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday, said: "Development and good governance had remained elusive for the common people of the state. We are committed to take all possible measures that will bring accountability, transparency and good governance in the system.

"With a renewed focus on good governance and development, the Centre is looking forward to kindle new aspirations and hopes amongst the people of the state. The solution to problems lies in the empowerment of the people and strengthening the institutions of local self-governance."

Rajnath said the dream of a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir will be realised when there is peace and normalcy in the state. "It is our firm resolve to bring peace, stability and prosperity through an honest, effective and efficient administration for the problems facing the state."

The Minister also said that he reviewed the situation in the state and discussed the way forward at a meeting with the Governor N.N. Vohra and state administration in Srinagar.

He had met Vohra on Wednesday at the Raj Bhawan after arriving here along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

This is Rajnath Singh's first visit to the state after Governor's rule was imposed here on June 20. He will return to New Delhi later on Thursday.

