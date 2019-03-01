Rajnath Singh: India getting Islamic countries' cooperation in fighting terror

national

Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India was getting the cooperation of Islamic countries in its fight against terrorism.

"All countries are coming on one platform to fight terror. There should be a decisive war against terror," the Minister said while inaugurating the office and a residential complex of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He noted that the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) had for the first time invited India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj as a guest of honour for its meeting.

The Home Minister said terrorism had nothing to do with caste, creed or religion. "Some people link terrorism with religion which is not proper."

Every Indian irrespective of caste, community, and religion felt the pain following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a tough stand to eliminate terrorism from Indian soil.

