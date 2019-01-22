Rajnath Singh: Mahagathbandhan shows Opposition is scared of BJP's successes

national

Rajnath Singh says there has been no allegation of any "serious corruption" in the last four years against the govt

Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the partyÃ¢Â€Â™s Ã¢Â€Â˜Vijay Sankalp SabhaÃ¢Â€Â™ in Nagpur. Pic/PTI

Asserting that the BJP is going to retain power in 2019, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Opposition's attempt to forge a mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) shows how other parties fear the BJP.

"I think everybody (Opposition) is afraid of the fact that the BJP is again going to form its government. So they are attempting to forge a mahagatbandhan. It is the fear of his party's successes that has made them come together."

"The upcoming Lok Sabha election is not a challenge for the BJP. We are going to form the next government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. People of the country are with us," Singh said.

'Javadekar revealed BJP's fascist mind'

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said Central Minister Prakash Javadekar's warning of anarchy if Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't retain power reflects the 'fascist thinking' of the BJP. The Hyderabad MP said the country was bigger than any individual.

'PM is frontman for corporate friends'

The Congress on Monday took objection to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describing the Opposition's questions on the Rafale deal as "corporate lobbying" and instead accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting as a "frontman for corporate friends".

