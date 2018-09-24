Rajnath Singh: Pakistan sponsoring terror in India

national

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused Pakistan of "sponsoring terror" in Jammu and Kashmir and said the military was fully capable of thwarting any terror attack. In the Uttar Pradesh capital to chair the 21st meeting go the Inter-State Council (Central), Rajnath Singh said that there was no doubt that Pakistan was behind all forms of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

Targeting the opposition parties on the Rafale deal, the BJP leader said they were raising non-issues as they were bereft of any worthwhile cause. At the meeting, the Minister underlined the need for better and closer coordination between state governments and the Centre and said it was for this reason that there had been two meetings of the council in the last four years.

He reiterated the Modi government's commitment to promote cooperative federalism. Also present at the meeting were Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh and Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand and the Home Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Maoist threat in Chhattisgarh also came up for discussion.

