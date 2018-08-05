Rajnath Singh recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee's role in Lucknow's development

national

Singh, who was here on a two-day visit, was speaking after the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 438 projects worth Rs 938 crore for Lucknow and neighbourhood

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed Atal Bihar Vajpayee's contribution to the development of the Uttar Pradesh capital, saying the former prime minister initiated 'vikaas ki Ganga' in the city.

"No one can deny the fact that the 'vikaas ki Ganga' in Lucknow was initiated by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was further taken up by former MP Lalji Tandon. Shaheed Path in Lucknow was started by Atalji when he was the prime minister and I was the Union surface transport minister," he said.

Vajpayee has represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times, the last time being in 2004.

The home minister, who is also the MP from Lucknow, said, "In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, I had said that I do not make promises, but I seek the blessings of the people of Lucknow, so that God may give me the strength to fulfil the developmental aspirations of the people of Lucknow."

Lauding UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiatyanth, he said, "Today is a historic moment for Lucknow. The UP chief minister is committed to developing UP. His commitment for development and hard work makes me feel confident that no one can stop Uttar Pradesh from becoming the number one state in the

country."

"The day is not very far when Lucknow will become a world class city," he added.

On July 28, while addressing a programme here on 'Transforming Urban Landscape', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "There is a very close relationship between our mission (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation - AMRUT) and Lucknow city. Lucknow has been the 'karmabhoomi' of 'mahapurush' Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee made Lucknow the laboratory to improve urban life in the country."

Singh also said that the Gomtinagar railway terminus will become a world class facility, which will benefit trans-Gomti areas and reduce congestion at other stations in the city.

Rajnath Singh said that with increase in facilities, there has been a hike in passenger traffic at the Lucknow airport.

"Earlier, in 2013-14, the passenger traffic was around 23 lakh, while in 2017-18, it rose to 47 lakh," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "In the last 15 months of the BJP government in UP, there has been an improvement in the law and order situation. The power suppy scenario has also improved. Due to the Smart City Mission and AMRUT, development of Lucknow is going on at a fast pace."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP government had connected more villages with roads than the previous state governments.

