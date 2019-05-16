Rajnath Singh speaks to Assam CM over Guwahati blasts

national

Two unknown bike-borne suspects had lobbed a grenade on state police troops and fled the spot. Soon after the blasts, the area was cordoned off for police investigation

Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the blasts in Guwahati on Wednesday evening that left as many as 12 people injured.

"HM Shri Rajnath Singh spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the blast in Guwahati. The Chief Minister apprised him of the situation. The police and other agencies are investigating the incident. The HM prays for the speedy recovery of the injured," the office of the Home Minister of India tweeted.

The explosion had occurred outside a mall on Zoo Road in Guwahati. "A grenade blast took place at 8 pm. An investigation is underway," Deepak Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, had informed on Wednesday.

Two unknown bike-borne suspects had lobbed a grenade on state police troops and fled the spot. Soon after the blasts, the area was cordoned off for police investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates