Rajnath Singh speaks to Devendra Fadnavis; takes stock of Gadchiroli situation

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the security situation in Gadchiroli district after 14 Naxals were killed by a special team of police, an official said.

During the telephonic conversation, the chief minister briefed the home minister on the details of the operation in which the Maoists were killed.

Singh also discussed with Fadnavis about the Left-Wing Extremism situation in Gadchiroli district and other related issues, the ministry official said.

Fourteen Naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli today, an official said, adding that a team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police carried out the operation.

"...The combing operations are still on," said Inspector General of Police Sharad Shelar.

He said the combing operation, which started in the morning, was currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad, around 750 kilometres from Mumbai.

