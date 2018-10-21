Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the state

national

Rajnath is also expected to meet leaders of political parties and representatives of some civil society groups

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to review the security situation in the state, specifically in the valley and along the India-Pakistan border, besides interacting with political leaders, officials said on Sunday.

The Minister will attend a high-level meeting with Governor Satya Pal Mailk and senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces and assess the current situation in the state during his day-long visit which comes following the urban local body and the panchayat elections that were boycotted by the two major political parties -- the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is also expected to meet leaders of political parties and representatives of some civil society groups. Jammu and Kashmir has been under the Governor's rule since June as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Chief Minister following the withdrawal of support by the Bharatiya Janata Party to her government.

The state has been facing unrest with incidents of violence perpetrated by terror groups regularly.

