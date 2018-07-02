Rajnath Singh: Trolling of Sushma Swaraj is wrong

"In my opinion, it is wrong," Rajnath Singh told reporters here when asked to comment on the issue

Sushma Swaraj/AFP

The trolling of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is wrong, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today. Singh is the only minister to have spoken out in support of his colleague, who has been the subject of offensive tweets following a passport row involving an interfaith couple.

"In my opinion, it is wrong," Singh told reporters here when asked to comment on the issue. Swaraj had re-tweeted some of the offensive tweets directed at her over the transfer of Passport Seva Kendra official Vikas Mishra in Lucknow for allegedly humiliating the interfaith couple. The external affairs minister had also conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they "approve" of such trolling to which 43 per cent said yes and 57 per cent no.

