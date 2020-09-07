Raju Kulkarni quits Mumbai Cricket Association's CIC

Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni on Sunday stepped down from the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) recently-formed Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

The timing of the decision has caught the MCA by surprise as the CIC, headed by Lalchand Rajput, was to meet this week to conduct interviews for the appointment of coaches and selectors across Mumbai teams.

In his email to the MCA, Kulkarni said: "I have been medically advised by my physician to confine myself at home till December 2020 during this unprecedented times of Covid-19 since I had a episode in 2018. Therefore I am unable to attend any CIC meeting till December 2020. I would request MCA not to hesitate in case you want to replace me in the CIC."

